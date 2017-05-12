Tour de Brooklyn: Five Boro Bike Tour will close roads throughout the borough Sunday
A parade of more than 32,000 cyclists will snake thier way through Brooklyn for the 40th-annual Five Boro Bike Tour, and motorists should expect road closures between 9 am-3:15 pm on Sunday. The 40-mile, cross-city race begins bright and early on the distant isle of Manhattan and ends in bucolic Staten Island, with the Kings County leg constituting a long middle stretch, as bikers enter over the Pulaski Bridge into Greenpoint, and ride down the coast before departing from Bay Ridge over the Verrazano Bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|10 min
|Ben
|1,679
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|12 min
|Rosette
|13,279
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|25 min
|Junket
|314,088
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|44,274
|C Change (ChelseaChanges.com)
|23 hr
|JackARoo
|1
|NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16)
|Fri
|jamessusan104
|3
|Richie Radio 127 Hole In The Wall Brooklyn CB Shop (Nov '15)
|Thu
|Jerry lee
|4
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Apr 30
|Joe Joseph
|132
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC