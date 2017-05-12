Tour de Brooklyn: Five Boro Bike Tour...

Tour de Brooklyn: Five Boro Bike Tour will close roads throughout the borough Sunday

The Brooklyn Paper

A parade of more than 32,000 cyclists will snake thier way through Brooklyn for the 40th-annual Five Boro Bike Tour, and motorists should expect road closures between 9 am-3:15 pm on Sunday. The 40-mile, cross-city race begins bright and early on the distant isle of Manhattan and ends in bucolic Staten Island, with the Kings County leg constituting a long middle stretch, as bikers enter over the Pulaski Bridge into Greenpoint, and ride down the coast before departing from Bay Ridge over the Verrazano Bridge.

Brooklyn, NY

