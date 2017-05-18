Toddler found wandering Brooklyn stre...

Toddler found wandering Brooklyn streets alone in diaper

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Police found a 3-year-old boy clad only in a diaper wandering the streets of Brooklyn early Friday, officials said. Cops on patrol found the child near Stuyvesant and Lexington Aves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 9 hr Well Well 139
News 'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil... 9 hr Well Well 2
Gale Strassberg, Century 21 agent, smokes fat c... 20 hr Mitch high 1
Gale Strassber Century 21, threatens Karen Cart... 20 hr Mitch high 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews Fri Mullet Omar Simps... 4
Review: ARTLOOK INC - WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER IN N... May 15 dwarner6789 2
Steve Pheifel Sicilia battles Roz Abrams psychic May 13 Cousin Shane S 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) May 6 Will 133
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,723 • Total comments across all topics: 281,147,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC