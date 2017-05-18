Toddler found wandering Brooklyn streets alone in diaper
Police found a 3-year-old boy clad only in a diaper wandering the streets of Brooklyn early Friday, officials said. Cops on patrol found the child near Stuyvesant and Lexington Aves.
