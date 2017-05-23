Thursday: Coastal Flood Watch for Brooklyn, Queens
The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for Brooklyn and Southern Queens: A Coastal Flood Watch was declared for Thursday, 5/25, from 7:00 PM to 1:00 AM Friday, 5/26. The affected area includes the low lying coastal areas.
