These are the biggest Brooklyn deals of the first quarter

Kushner Companies dominated the biggest sales in Brooklyn for the start of 2017 with a pair of office deals worth about $700 million. Kushner, along with LIVWRK and RFR Realty, took the top spot for Brooklyn deals in 2017's first quarter with their roughly $600 million purchase of Dumbo Heights , and they occupied the number two spot as well with their roughly $100.3 million sale of 175 Pearl St. to Normandy Real Estate Partners .

