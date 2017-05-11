These are the biggest Brooklyn deals ...

These are the biggest Brooklyn deals of the first quarter

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Real Deal

Kushner Companies dominated the biggest sales in Brooklyn for the start of 2017 with a pair of office deals worth about $700 million. Kushner, along with LIVWRK and RFR Realty, took the top spot for Brooklyn deals in 2017's first quarter with their roughly $600 million purchase of Dumbo Heights , and they occupied the number two spot as well with their roughly $100.3 million sale of 175 Pearl St. to Normandy Real Estate Partners .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Brooklyn New York Contractors 3 hr Osabaldo 4
News NYC vic shocked alleged rapist is free after ju... 16 hr LMAO 4
Regent Place in Flatbush, Brooklyn: A SAFE plac... (Jul '08) 19 hr va_darling 63
News Debate over cultural appropriation a centuries ... 21 hr Bare Clam Patrol ... 2
News Toronto gallery cancels exhibit of white artist... Thu Norval Reddenbacher 2
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... Wed huntcoyotes 123
News David Ben-Gurion comes to New York Wed Rome 1
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,010 • Total comments across all topics: 280,954,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC