These are the biggest Brooklyn deals of the first quarter
Kushner Companies dominated the biggest sales in Brooklyn for the start of 2017 with a pair of office deals worth about $700 million. Kushner, along with LIVWRK and RFR Realty, took the top spot for Brooklyn deals in 2017's first quarter with their roughly $600 million purchase of Dumbo Heights , and they occupied the number two spot as well with their roughly $100.3 million sale of 175 Pearl St. to Normandy Real Estate Partners .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Brooklyn New York Contractors
|3 hr
|Osabaldo
|4
|NYC vic shocked alleged rapist is free after ju...
|16 hr
|LMAO
|4
|Regent Place in Flatbush, Brooklyn: A SAFE plac... (Jul '08)
|19 hr
|va_darling
|63
|Debate over cultural appropriation a centuries ...
|21 hr
|Bare Clam Patrol ...
|2
|Toronto gallery cancels exhibit of white artist...
|Thu
|Norval Reddenbacher
|2
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|Wed
|huntcoyotes
|123
|David Ben-Gurion comes to New York
|Wed
|Rome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC