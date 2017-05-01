The MTA is offering two free previews...

The MTA is offering two free previews of the L train shut down this month

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Free Williamsburg

Just in case you thought 2019 was too far away, the MTA is offering two free previews of L Train Shutdown: The Lpocalypse this very month. The L train will shut down this coming weekend as well as Memorial Day weekend for repairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Williamsburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Sun Well Well 147
Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13) Apr 30 Jeremy F 25
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Apr 30 Joe Joseph 132
Bobby Powell is a racist i think Apr 30 BobsBuddy 1
Bushwick Hospital (Jan '11) Apr 19 Al Nocella 33
News Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told pol... Apr 19 china white 1
General Practice Doctor in or near Bushwick Apr 18 doularoe 1
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,005 • Total comments across all topics: 280,745,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC