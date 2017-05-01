The MTA is offering two free previews of the L train shut down this month
Just in case you thought 2019 was too far away, the MTA is offering two free previews of L Train Shutdown: The Lpocalypse this very month. The L train will shut down this coming weekend as well as Memorial Day weekend for repairs.
