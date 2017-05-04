The Damned postpone Brooklyn show, but NJ still on for now - updated dates
Unfortunately, Captain's injuries still require more time before a performance can be attempted - thus some date juggling is forced on us. Montreal, Boston and Brooklyn have now been rescheduled as listed below.
