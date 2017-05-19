Sunset Parkers clash over Fourth Avenue bike lane
A panel of Sunset Parkers clashed over the city's plan to connect the nabe with Downtown via a bike lane along Fourth Avenue - with some calling it "rolling gentrification," and others hailing it for giving transportation-starved Southern Brooklynites more options - leaving locals grinding gears over whether the path is right for the nabe. "This is a huge deal for our community, and people are going to be passionate and all over the map on this," said Sunset Parker Vanessa Signore at a May 11 meeting at John Dewey High School, where the Department of Transportation presented the plan.
