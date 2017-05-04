Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with Clinton
In this April 22, 2013 file photo, honoree Barbra Streisand attends the Film Society of Lincoln Center's 40th Annual Chaplin Award Gala in New York. Streisand usually talks to her audience, but she had a special message for two guests at her concert: Bill and Hillary Clinton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|47 min
|spocko
|7
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|10 hr
|Will
|133
|C Change (ChelseaChanges.com)
|Fri
|JackARoo
|1
|NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16)
|Fri
|jamessusan104
|3
|Richie Radio 127 Hole In The Wall Brooklyn CB Shop (Nov '15)
|May 4
|Jerry lee
|4
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
|Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13)
|Apr 30
|Jeremy F
|25
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC