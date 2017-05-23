'Soup Nazi' exec arrested for tax evasion 0:0
The chief financial officer for the Staten Island-based Soupman Inc. - made famous by the iconic "Soup Nazi" episode of "Seinfeld" - was busted Tuesday for not paying half a million dollars in taxes over the course of four years, authorities announced. Robert Bertrand, 62, allegedly avoided paying Medicare, Social Security and federal income taxes to the tune of more than $593,000 by not reporting cash earnings or the fact that Soupman employees were compensated on the side with stock awards, the US Attorney's Office in Brooklyn said.
