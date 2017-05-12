Smelly subject: Drawing Gowanus water colors in black and white

Putting it on paper: Artist Rachael Wren will lead workshop "Abstracting the Gowanus" on the banks of the Gowanus Canal on May 20. Amateur artists can learn to capture the fantastical, fetid sight of the Gowanus Canal on paper, at a free workshop on the banks of the noxious waterway on May 20. " Abstracting the Gowanus " will help people to see the heavily polluted stretch in a new light, according to the artist leading the class.

