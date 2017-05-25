Shopkeeper injured in violent jewelry store robbery on Court Street in Brooklyn Heights

A 5 p.m. robbery of a jewelry repair shop on busy Court Street in Brooklyn Heights turned violent on Thursday when the robber savagely pistol whipped the shop's proprietor, tied his hands behind his back with zip ties and made off with piles of cash. Witnesses said that a man wearing a construction mask burst into Court Jeweler at 60 Court St., next to O'Keefe's Bar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.