Sex slaves: Prostitution arrests poin...

Sex slaves: Prostitution arrests point to human trafficking

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

Shady massage parlors and "spas" that offer sex -- commonly referred to as a "happy ending" -- after your back rub highlight a serious and often overlooked issue -- human trafficking of sex slaves. Store fronts that peddle prostitution may seem innocent enough -- even though they are illegal-- with ads on sites like Backpage.com featuring scantily clad women, who are usually Asian, posing for provocative photos alongside captions that "promise a good time."

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 2 hr Frogface Kate 137
Review: ARTLOOK INC - WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER IN N... 7 hr dwarner6789 2
Steve Pheifel Sicilia battles Roz Abrams psychic Sat Cousin Shane S 1
Shane Strassberg's wife gives me head on Easter... May 12 Cousin Marine 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews May 12 yidfellas v USA 1
News 5 Stories That Will Make You Rethink Your Leade... May 12 Well Well 2
Review: Brooklyn New York Contractors May 12 Osabaldo 4
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,773 • Total comments across all topics: 281,032,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC