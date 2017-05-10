Serial tool thief plunders four Brooklyn construction sites
Cops are looking for a crook who stole thousands of dollars of tools during four Brooklyn robberies, police said Saturday. The thief first struck around midnight January 22 when he tried to pry open a tool box inside the Madison Store on Madison St. near Bushwick Ave. but came up empty handed.
