Seniors to race a lit torch through the streets of Brooklyn
Spectators will have the chance to root for senior runners relaying a lit torch across Brooklyn on Monday and Tuesday at a dozen "cheer stations" set up at Parks Department recreation centers across the borough. Runners will pass the torch to fellow runners at each cheer station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|18 to 25 yr olds should prepare to be drafted f...
|9 min
|ThomasA
|20
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|17 min
|Ben
|1,677
|Kimmel wants babies to have health care
|50 min
|Thousands
|2
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|54 min
|Thousands
|3,693
|C Change (ChelseaChanges.com)
|18 hr
|JackARoo
|1
|NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16)
|Fri
|jamessusan104
|3
|Richie Radio 127 Hole In The Wall Brooklyn CB Shop (Nov '15)
|Thu
|Jerry lee
|4
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Apr 30
|Joe Joseph
|132
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC