Seniors to race a lit torch through the streets of Brooklyn

14 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Spectators will have the chance to root for senior runners relaying a lit torch across Brooklyn on Monday and Tuesday at a dozen "cheer stations" set up at Parks Department recreation centers across the borough. Runners will pass the torch to fellow runners at each cheer station.

