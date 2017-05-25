Robbers in Disguise Beat NY Jewelry Store Owner, Steal $800K
A 67-year-old jewelry store owner was left beaten and bloodied after a gang of thieves attacked him and robbed his store in downtown Brooklyn on Thursday evening, police and law enforcement sources said. A law enforcement source says at least one of the four robbers dressed up in a construction vest and hard hat, while another is believed to have worn a coverall found discarded in the Borough Hall subway.
Read more at NBC New York.
