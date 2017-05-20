Ridgefield film fest builds on first year success
"The Buddy System" is a documentary by Megan Smith-Harris, of Wilton, about service dogs who help children on the autism spectrum. "The Buddy System" is a documentary by Megan Smith-Harris, of Wilton, about service dogs who help children on the autism spectrum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Trump Shared Classified Info Serious Charge
|16 min
|Wall specialist
|3
|Protesters spell out 'RESIST!' with their bodie...
|44 min
|ThomasA
|5
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|47 min
|Brookhaven John
|336,590
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|7 hr
|slick willie expl...
|138
|Review: ARTLOOK INC - WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER IN N...
|15 hr
|dwarner6789
|2
|Steve Pheifel Sicilia battles Roz Abrams psychic
|May 13
|Cousin Shane S
|1
|Shane Strassberg's wife gives me head on Easter...
|May 12
|Cousin Marine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC