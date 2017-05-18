Rick Rosan's Oak Tree Residential scores $46.5M loan to close on Brooklyn multifamily portfolio
From left: 35 Devoe Street, 147 Grand Street and 244 New York Avenue in Brooklyn and Oak Tree Residential and Management's Rick Rosan and Jere Lucey A partnership between Rick Rosan's Oak Tree Residential and Management and California's Avanath Capital Management has secured a $46.5 million loan for the acquisition of an 18-building Brooklyn multifamily portfolio. Metropolitan Commercial Bank provided the financing for the deal, which is slated to close Thursday for a total price of $76 million, or roughly $435 per square foot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|3 min
|jimi-yank
|44,514
|FBI to uncover trump treason and obstruction lo...
|16 min
|The THRILLA in VA...
|9
|TRUMP to Write Book - " My Struggle " !
|18 min
|Don Juan Trump
|7
|Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11)
|20 min
|Don Juan Trump
|1,082
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|Wed
|IDF and Mossad Fan
|2
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|May 15
|slick willie expl...
|138
|Review: ARTLOOK INC - WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER IN N...
|May 15
|dwarner6789
|2
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC