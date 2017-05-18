Rick Rosan's Oak Tree Residential scores $46.5M loan to close on Brooklyn multifamily portfolio

From left: 35 Devoe Street, 147 Grand Street and 244 New York Avenue in Brooklyn and Oak Tree Residential and Management's Rick Rosan and Jere Lucey A partnership between Rick Rosan's Oak Tree Residential and Management and California's Avanath Capital Management has secured a $46.5 million loan for the acquisition of an 18-building Brooklyn multifamily portfolio. Metropolitan Commercial Bank provided the financing for the deal, which is slated to close Thursday for a total price of $76 million, or roughly $435 per square foot.

