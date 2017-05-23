Renovation of Historic Paramount Theatre to Begin This Fall at LIU Brooklyn

Construction will begin this fall to restore a historic theater on the Long Island University's Brooklyn campus, developers of the project said this week. The LIU Brooklyn Paramount Theatre, located at Flatbush and Dekalb avenues, will close for two years while the the renovation takes place, according to Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, the group behind the Barclays Center , which will be overseeing the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.