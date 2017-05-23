Renovation of Historic Paramount Thea...

Renovation of Historic Paramount Theatre to Begin This Fall at LIU Brooklyn

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: DNAinfo.com

Construction will begin this fall to restore a historic theater on the Long Island University's Brooklyn campus, developers of the project said this week. The LIU Brooklyn Paramount Theatre, located at Flatbush and Dekalb avenues, will close for two years while the the renovation takes place, according to Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, the group behind the Barclays Center , which will be overseeing the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 1 hr tina anne 173
Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06) 2 hr Alan 817
Review: Brooklyn New York Interior Painting - B... 6 hr Juliana Morales 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews 19 hr Mighty righty 10
News 'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil... Mon Jack Lord 15
News 'He did it to himself': Anthony Weiner faces pr... May 22 overlord 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) May 20 Antony 134
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,499 • Total comments across all topics: 281,273,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC