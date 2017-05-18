Renewal of family faith brings growth...

Renewal of family faith brings growth of synagogues in Brownstone Brooklyn

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Welcoming Shabbat, the free weekly sing-along for toddlers hosted by Brooklyn Heights Synagogue was recently named one of the Top 5 "Absolute Best Kids Music Classes in New York" by New York magazine, making it the only faith-based class to receive the honor and even ranking above popular mainstream offerings like Music Together. Oprah Winfrey hosted a televised tour of Congregation B'Nai Avraham's ritual immersion bath known as a Mikvah, which Orthodox Jewish women use each month to spiritually cleanse themselves after their menstrual cycle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 hr Brookhaven John 336,713
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 2 hr Paul Yanks 44,508
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 3 hr Katrina34 17,955
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews Wed IDF and Mossad Fan 2
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... May 15 slick willie expl... 138
Review: ARTLOOK INC - WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER IN N... May 15 dwarner6789 2
Steve Pheifel Sicilia battles Roz Abrams psychic May 13 Cousin Shane S 1
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,083 • Total comments across all topics: 281,115,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC