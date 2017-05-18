Renewal of family faith brings growth of synagogues in Brownstone Brooklyn
Welcoming Shabbat, the free weekly sing-along for toddlers hosted by Brooklyn Heights Synagogue was recently named one of the Top 5 "Absolute Best Kids Music Classes in New York" by New York magazine, making it the only faith-based class to receive the honor and even ranking above popular mainstream offerings like Music Together. Oprah Winfrey hosted a televised tour of Congregation B'Nai Avraham's ritual immersion bath known as a Mikvah, which Orthodox Jewish women use each month to spiritually cleanse themselves after their menstrual cycle.
