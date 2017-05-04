Relative of missing Brooklyn teen cha...

Relative of missing Brooklyn teen charged in fatal shooting

Read more: New York Daily News

The relative of a missing Brooklyn teen has been charged with fatally shooting a man after confronting him about her disappearance, police said Thursday. Paul Davis, 49, faces murder, attempted murder and weapon charges, in the death of 28-year-old Akeem Booker and the wounding Booker's pal, Paul Case on Monday, cops said.

Brooklyn, NY

