Police: Suspect attempted to rape woman in Brooklyn
The incident began Friday after the man grabbed the woman's chest on the N train around 4 a.m., police say. Once the train stopped at the Bay Parkway station, police say the woman attempted to get away from the man but he followed her outside, grabbing her and bringing her to the ground.
