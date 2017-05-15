Pequot Lakes student accepted to Pratt art program29 min ago

Pequot Lakes student accepted to Prat...

Pequot Lakes High School junior Sydney Ellison is one of 15 photography students worldwide selected to attend a summer art program at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn.

