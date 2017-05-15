Pequot Lakes student accepted to Pratt art program29 min ago
Pequot Lakes High School junior Sydney Ellison is one of 15 photography students worldwide selected to attend a summer art program at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pequot Lakes Echo.
