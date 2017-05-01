Off Duty MTA Worker Wearing Uniform S...

Off Duty MTA Worker Wearing Uniform Shot and Killed: Police

An off-duty MTA worker wearing her uniform was shot and killed in Brooklyn on the street where she lived, police say. Jacqueline Dicks, 41, was shot in the head on Elton Street just after 11:30 p.m. and pronounced dead a short time later, authorities said.

