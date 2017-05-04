NYC mailman cuffed after kicking door...

NYC mailman cuffed after kicking door, striking cop during arrest

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Daniel Jean, 30, of Brooklyn pictured resisting arrest after cops tracked him down for damaging a door of a Manhattan medical marijuana dispensary. A mailman was arrested Saturday after he kicked in the door of a medical marijuana dispensary in the East Village and then hit a cop trying to cuff him, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 12 min joe 36
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) 20 hr Will 133
C Change (ChelseaChanges.com) May 5 JackARoo 1
News NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16) May 5 jamessusan104 3
Richie Radio 127 Hole In The Wall Brooklyn CB Shop (Nov '15) May 4 Jerry lee 4
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Apr 30 Well Well 147
Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13) Apr 30 Jeremy F 25
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,103 • Total comments across all topics: 280,845,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC