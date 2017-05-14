NYC launches ferry service with Queens, East River routes

The Gazette is Colorado Springs's most trusted source for breaking news, sports, weather, obituaries, politics, business, art, entertainment, blogs, video, photos. What to watch on TV for the week of April 30-May 6: The truth about Batman, yachties, a plane landing on the Hudson and much more Passengers on board a NYC Ferry watch the Manhattan skyline as they approach the Wall Street pier, Monday, May 1, 2017, in New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.