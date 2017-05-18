NYC hammers landlord for Airbnb rooms on Brooklyn rooftop
The city has socked the owner of a manufacturing building in Dumbo with thousands in fines and a vacate order after finding tourists - including one who inspectors woke up - sleeping in rooms that the city says were illegally constructed on the roof. "With illegal construction, including dangerous and unpermitted gas and electrical hookups, the property owner and an Airbnb host showed an astonishing disregard for the safety of visitors to the city," Christian Klossner, executive director of the Mayor's Office of Special Enforcement, said.
