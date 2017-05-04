No L Trains Between Brooklyn and Manh...

No L Trains Between Brooklyn and Manhattan This Weekend

13 hrs ago Read more: Your News Now

From 11:30 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, L trains will be suspended between Broadway Junction in Brooklyn and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan. The MTA says crews will be preparing for major repairs to the Canarsie Tunnel that will cause a similar shutdown for 15 months starting in 2019.

