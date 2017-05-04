No L Trains Between Brooklyn and Manhattan This Weekend
From 11:30 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, L trains will be suspended between Broadway Junction in Brooklyn and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan. The MTA says crews will be preparing for major repairs to the Canarsie Tunnel that will cause a similar shutdown for 15 months starting in 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|10 min
|TMAN_Mets
|44,260
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|19 min
|Goober of Glovers...
|3,690
|C Change (ChelseaChanges.com)
|4 hr
|JackARoo
|1
|NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16)
|19 hr
|jamessusan104
|3
|Richie Radio 127 Hole In The Wall Brooklyn CB Shop (Nov '15)
|Thu
|Jerry lee
|4
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Apr 30
|Well Well
|147
|Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13)
|Apr 30
|Jeremy F
|25
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Apr 30
|Joe Joseph
|132
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC