Nine Brooklyn N Train Platforms Reopen

Straphangers who use the N train on the Sea Beach Line in Brooklyn are getting Manhattan-bound service back today. The Manhattan-bound platforms of nine stops in Sunset Park and Bensonhurst had been undergoing an extensive makeover since January 2016.

