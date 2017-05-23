New York's Famed Brooklyn Bridge Opens on this Day in 1883
On May 24 in 1883, the Brooklyn Bridge opened, connecting two of New York City's five boroughs - Manhattan and Brooklyn - for the first time in history. The iconic steel-suspension bridge spanned 486.3 meters over New York's East River, thanks to the pioneering work of German designer John Roebling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|2 hr
|Mighty righty
|10
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|23 hr
|RiccardoFire
|171
|'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil...
|Mon
|Jack Lord
|15
|'He did it to himself': Anthony Weiner faces pr...
|May 22
|overlord
|1
|Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06)
|May 20
|Grelda
|816
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|May 20
|Antony
|134
|Gale Strassberg, Century 21 agent, smokes fat c...
|May 19
|Mitch high
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC