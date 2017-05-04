New York man is found dead on Brooklyn subway tracks
The body of a man was found dead on the tracks of a Coney Island-bound Q train early Sunday morning. A Q train is pictured MTA workers found the body on the Coney Island-bound Q train tracks between the Seventh Avenue and Prospect Park stations.
