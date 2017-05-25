N.Y. man caught with stolen license p...

N.Y. man caught with stolen license plate with help of Brooklyn Bridge plate reader: cops

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

A Brooklyn man behind the wheel of a car displaying stolen license plates stolen was arrested after driving through the Holland Tunnel this morning, authorities said. The 36-year-old was charged with receiving stolen property and bail jumping after a Port Authority police officers stopped him near the tunnel's exit in Jersey City, Port Authority police spokesman Joe Pentangelo said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Brooklyn New York Interior Painting - B... 29 min Carlos 3
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... Thu tina anne 173
Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06) Thu Alan 817
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews Wed Mighty righty 10
News 'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil... May 22 Jack Lord 15
News 'He did it to himself': Anthony Weiner faces pr... May 22 overlord 1
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) May 20 Antony 134
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,629 • Total comments across all topics: 281,305,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC