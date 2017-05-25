N.Y. man caught with stolen license plate with help of Brooklyn Bridge plate reader: cops
A Brooklyn man behind the wheel of a car displaying stolen license plates stolen was arrested after driving through the Holland Tunnel this morning, authorities said. The 36-year-old was charged with receiving stolen property and bail jumping after a Port Authority police officers stopped him near the tunnel's exit in Jersey City, Port Authority police spokesman Joe Pentangelo said.
