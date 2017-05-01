Met brings classical music to Brooklyn veterans
NY Harbor Healthcare System's Brooklyn Campus on Monday morning as the MET Orchestra performed in a special concert in tribute to those who have served in the military. The orchestra, which normally accompanies sopranos, tenors and other stars of the Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center, played a variety of classical pieces for an appreciative audience in the atrium of the veteran's hospital at 800 Poly Place in Bay Ridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08)
|Sun
|Well Well
|147
|Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13)
|Apr 30
|Jeremy F
|25
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|Apr 30
|Joe Joseph
|132
|Bobby Powell is a racist i think
|Apr 30
|BobsBuddy
|1
|Bushwick Hospital (Jan '11)
|Apr 19
|Al Nocella
|33
|Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told pol...
|Apr 19
|china white
|1
|General Practice Doctor in or near Bushwick
|Apr 18
|doularoe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC