Met brings classical music to Brooklyn veterans

NY Harbor Healthcare System's Brooklyn Campus on Monday morning as the MET Orchestra performed in a special concert in tribute to those who have served in the military. The orchestra, which normally accompanies sopranos, tenors and other stars of the Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center, played a variety of classical pieces for an appreciative audience in the atrium of the veteran's hospital at 800 Poly Place in Bay Ridge.

