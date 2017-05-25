May 24: Manchester terror, Linda Stasi and opioids
Brooklyn: Yeah, great idea, Daily News that "the civilized world must unite to mourn and to battle terror" . Why don't you start by not undermining our President every single chance you get? Maybe cover his speech to the Muslim word which echoes your article instead of an article about his wife not holding his hand.
