Masked woman attacks city bus driver with caustic spray
There are 2 comments on the New York Daily News story from 10 hrs ago, titled Masked woman attacks city bus driver with caustic spray. In it, New York Daily News reports that:
The bus was stopped and discharging passengers when an unidentified female passenger sprayed an unknown substance in the face of the 57-year-old bus operator. A woman in a surgical mask sprayed a caustic substance in a city bus driver's face in Brooklyn, police said Sunday.
#1 12 hrs ago
Look at the Bedford-Stuyvesant wildebeest in the surveillance pictures.
#2 5 hrs ago
How dark was she?
