Market down: Brooklyn Flea bouncing f...

Market down: Brooklyn Flea bouncing from Williamsburg after less than a month

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Paper

High-end Bric-a-brac bazaar Brooklyn Flea is leaving Williamsburg's East River State Park less than a month after it moved in because it clogged up the space where people used to sit and enjoy its sister food market Smorgasburg, according to one of its organizers. "It became clear within a few short weeks that the addition of a second market was preventing us from optimizing the event experience in the world-class way our audience deserves and expects," said co-founder Eric Demby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gangs use graffiti as a warning (Mar '08) Sun Well Well 147
Posterfix at the Brooklyn Navy Yard---BEWARE--- (Aug '13) Apr 30 Jeremy F 25
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) Apr 30 Joe Joseph 132
Bobby Powell is a racist i think Apr 30 BobsBuddy 1
Bushwick Hospital (Jan '11) Apr 19 Al Nocella 33
News Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told pol... Apr 19 china white 1
General Practice Doctor in or near Bushwick Apr 18 doularoe 1
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,005 • Total comments across all topics: 280,745,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC