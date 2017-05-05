Market down: Brooklyn Flea bouncing from Williamsburg after less than a month

High-end Bric-a-brac bazaar Brooklyn Flea is leaving Williamsburg's East River State Park less than a month after it moved in because it clogged up the space where people used to sit and enjoy its sister food market Smorgasburg, according to one of its organizers. "It became clear within a few short weeks that the addition of a second market was preventing us from optimizing the event experience in the world-class way our audience deserves and expects," said co-founder Eric Demby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.