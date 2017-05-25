Man dies after being shot 7 times in Brooklyn
Police on the scene on Moore St. near Humbolt St. in Brooklyn where a man was shot seven times - he later died at the hospital. A 29-year-old man has died after being shot seven times during a clash in Brooklyn, officials said Wednesday.
