Lower East Side's historic Beth Hamedrash Hagodol Synagogue destroyed by fire
Sad news: last night, a three-alarm fire tore through the crumbling, historic Beth Hamedrash Hagodol Synagogue on Norfolk Street, with dozens of firefighters battling the blaze into the evening. As of this morning, the fire is out, but the structure itself appears to be in ruins, per photos from the Lo-Down .
