Levin leads fight for emergency food funding

More than 1.4 million New Yorkers rely on food pantries and soup kitchens to feed their families, according to Councilmember Stephen Levin, who is leading a fight to convince the de Blasio administration to provide funding in the city budget for programs providing food for residents facing emergencies. On May 24, Levin was joined by several of his fellow City Council members and anti-hunger advocates at a rally outside City Hall to plead with Mayor Bill de Blasio to ensure that food programs will be adequately funded.

