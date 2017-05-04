Lawyers call for release of US terror...

Lawyers call for release of US terrorist who helped 'dismantle' al Qaeda

Defense attorneys for Bryant Neal Vinas, an American al Qaeda recruit who rubbed shoulders with senior figures in the terror group in Pakistan, have called for him to be sentenced to time served when he appears Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, citing their client's exceptional cooperation with the U.S. government. "Mr. Vinas was, during the darkest period of his life, a terrorist," attorneys Michael Bachrach and Steve Zissou wrote in a court filing Friday that CNN obtained.

