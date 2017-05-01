Kendrick Lamar Adds New Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dates to 'The DAMN. Tour'
Kendrick Lamar's The DAMN. Tour is adding new Brooklyn and Los Angeles dates today due to overwhelming demand for the reigning king of hip-hop.
