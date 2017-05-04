Jerry Garcia's guitar, Wolf, is truckin' to auction in Brooklyn
Guernsey's says the Grateful Dead frontman's guitar will be offered May 31 at New York's Brooklyn Bowl. It's being sold by "devoted Deadhead" Daniel Pritzker.
Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
