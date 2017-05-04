Jared Kushner sells swanky Brooklyn H...

Jared Kushner sells swanky Brooklyn Heights home

Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner has just, through his development firm Kusher Companies, sold a Brooklyn townhouse at 27 Monroe Place in Brooklyn Heights for $12.9 million, Gimme Shelter has learned. That makes it the second most expensive home to sell in the borough this year, according to city property records.

