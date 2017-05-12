It's the senior Olypmics! Torch relay kicks off senior games
The new set of runners joined in to carry the flaming beacon to the Fort Hamilton Recreation Center in Bay Ridge. A slew of area oldsters came out to cheer on runners as the approached the Bay Ridge center, where they spent the night before trekking deeper into the borough.
