Inside David Blaine's secret downtown...

Inside David Blaine's secret downtown magic lair 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Tucked off the busy streets of Chinatown stands a nondescript building that gives only one small, easily missed clue to the literal magic that takes place inside: Beneath the doorbell is an insignia in the shape of an upside-down spade - but, also, the lower-case initials "db." Stepping inside, you descend a flight of stairs and pass a motorcycle gifted by King Abdullah of Jordan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 1 hr Paul 133
Steve Pheifel Sicilia battles Roz Abrams psychic Sat Cousin Shane S 1
Shane Strassberg's wife gives me head on Easter... Fri Cousin Marine 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews Fri yidfellas v USA 1
News 5 Stories That Will Make You Rethink Your Leade... Fri Well Well 2
Review: ARTLOOK INC - WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER IN N... Fri jessip 1
Review: Brooklyn New York Contractors Fri Osabaldo 4
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,382 • Total comments across all topics: 281,012,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC