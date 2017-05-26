In the nick of 'Times'! Community endorses city plan to...

Local transit gurus endorsed the Department of Transportation's plan to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety at the harrowing intersection surrounding the triangular Times Plaza, where Fourth, Flatbush, and Atlantic avenues meet, in a unanimous vote at a Community Board 2 Transportation Committee meeting on May 18. The group's endorsement was accompanied by numerous suggestions for further safety improvements, but the committee's chairwoman nonetheless commended the agency's proposal. "I think we all - other community boards and DOT, along with the public - worked together to achieve a good compromise," said Juliet Cullen-Cheung.

