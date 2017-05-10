How Trump Spurred Muslims And Jews To...

How Trump Spurred Muslims And Jews To Eat Together - And Build Bridges

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Forward

On the February night that President Trump unveiled his travel ban on immigrants from Muslim countries, Samir Malik, a 31-year-old tech developer whose parents are from Pakistan, was on his way to dinner in Brooklyn. Text messages buzzed on his phone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 44 min Frogface Kate 137
Review: ARTLOOK INC - WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER IN N... 5 hr dwarner6789 2
Steve Pheifel Sicilia battles Roz Abrams psychic Sat Cousin Shane S 1
Shane Strassberg's wife gives me head on Easter... May 12 Cousin Marine 1
News How the Six-Day War changed American Jews May 12 yidfellas v USA 1
News 5 Stories That Will Make You Rethink Your Leade... May 12 Well Well 2
Review: Brooklyn New York Contractors May 12 Osabaldo 4
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) May 6 Will 133
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,320 • Total comments across all topics: 281,030,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC