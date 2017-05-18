Historic Beer Birthday: John Hinchliffe
Today is the birthday of John Hinchliffe . His father, also named John Hinchliffe, was born in Yorkshire, England but moved to New Jersey and founded the Hinchliffe Brewing & Malting Company in 1863.
