Hinds playing shows in Brooklyn (FREE...

Hinds playing shows in Brooklyn (FREE) and Chicago this month

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Brooklynvegan

Hinds recently finished up a tour with Twin Peaks that included both weekends of Coachella , and are currently wrapping up the recording of their second album. They'll be back in the United States sooner than later, though, as they'll play a free Steve Madden Presents show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 22 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brooklyn Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Brooklyn New York Contractors 44 min Juliana Morales 3
News David Ben-Gurion comes to New York 2 hr Rome 1
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 15 hr UMAKEWORLDPEACEID... 118
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... Mon Well Well 4
Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14) May 6 Will 133
C Change (ChelseaChanges.com) May 5 JackARoo 1
News NYCEDC Selects Industry Leader TechShop to Oper... (Oct '16) May 5 jamessusan104 3
See all Brooklyn Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brooklyn Forum Now

Brooklyn Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brooklyn Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Brooklyn, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,304 • Total comments across all topics: 280,910,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC