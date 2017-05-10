Hinds playing shows in Brooklyn (FREE) and Chicago this month
Hinds recently finished up a tour with Twin Peaks that included both weekends of Coachella , and are currently wrapping up the recording of their second album. They'll be back in the United States sooner than later, though, as they'll play a free Steve Madden Presents show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 22 .
