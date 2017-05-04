Health officials: Opioid epidemic worsening in Brooklyn
New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Mary Bassett spoke to a packed room of doctors Thursday inside Coney Island Hospital. She's urging doctors to prescribe lower doses of painkillers for less time to ween patients off drugs before they become addicted.
