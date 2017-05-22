Former NYC Buildings inspector pleads guilty to extortion

An inspector for the New York City Buildings Department pled guilty Monday in federal court in Brooklyn to extortion after he used his power to threaten contractors, and lead them to pay a contracting company he silently co-owned. Massimo Dabusco, a Napoli, Italy native, pled guilty to one count of extortion after he told contractors that they were in violation of Buildings Department codes and issued stop work orders.

