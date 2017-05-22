Former NYC Buildings inspector pleads guilty to extortion
An inspector for the New York City Buildings Department pled guilty Monday in federal court in Brooklyn to extortion after he used his power to threaten contractors, and lead them to pay a contracting company he silently co-owned. Massimo Dabusco, a Napoli, Italy native, pled guilty to one count of extortion after he told contractors that they were in violation of Buildings Department codes and issued stop work orders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Add your comments below
Brooklyn Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil...
|2 hr
|Jack Lord
|15
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|8 hr
|slick willie expl...
|167
|'He did it to himself': Anthony Weiner faces pr...
|21 hr
|overlord
|1
|Worst Ghetto parts of Brooklyn ? (Aug '06)
|Sat
|Grelda
|816
|Anyone knows this pornstars name or the name of... (Aug '14)
|May 20
|Antony
|134
|Gale Strassberg, Century 21 agent, smokes fat c...
|May 19
|Mitch high
|1
|Gale Strassber Century 21, threatens Karen Cart...
|May 19
|Mitch high
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brooklyn Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC